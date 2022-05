Mixed fortunes for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in the first free practice session. Carlos Sainz was second fastest in 1’12”606, completing 32 laps, but Charles Leclerc only managed four timed laps, not setting any meaningful lap times, the best being a 1’19”618.

Problem. Leclerc’s SF21 had a gearbox problem after just a few minutes on track and the Monegasque driver took no further part in the session.

FP2. The cars will be back on track for the second free practice at 15 CET.