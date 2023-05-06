Free Practice 3: Charles second, Carlos fourth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fourth fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session prior to this afternoon’s qualifying (16 local, 22 CET).

53 laps. The Spaniard and the Monegasque ran Soft tyres for the entire session setting times of 1’30”748 and 1’31”050 to start with. Then Sainz improved to 1’29”296 while Leclerc got down to 1’29”057. After pitting Charles improved further to 1’28”626 and Carlos to 1’28”125. Both SF-23s were fuelled up to run in race trim for the second part of the session, still on the same tyre compound. For the final few minutes, both drivers went out on new Softs with which Leclerc lapped in 1’28”519, then 1’27”941 on his way to a total of 26 laps while Sainz was unable to improve, completing 27 laps.