Free practice 2: Carlos second and Charles third

Scuderia Ferrari set the second and third fastest times in the second free practice session for the Miami Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc respectively.

46 laps. Both drivers started the session on the Medium tyre, Charles lapping in 1’29”497 and Carlos in 1’30”128, improving to 1’29”636. They then both switched to the Soft tyre and their times dropped, Sainz stopping the clocks in 1’28”832 while Leclerc did a 1’29”418. The Spaniard then got down to 1’28”315 and the Monegasque to 1’28”398. For the final 20 minutes, they both ran with a heavier fuel load to run in race trim, Sainz on the Soft compound and Leclerc on the Medium. Then, with eight minutes remaining, Charles hit the barrier at turn 7, damaging the front right suspension on his SF-23, which brought out the red flags. The session resumed with just four minutes left, during which time Carlos tried the Medium on a high fuel run. He completed 26 laps and Charles did 20.