Race recap: Charles second, Carlos third

Weather: air 32, track 40

All the cars bar three line up on Medium tyres. The two Aston Martins start from pitlane.

Start. As the lights go out, Charles keep the lead, while Carlos is overtaken by Max Verstappen.

Lap 9. Verstappen passes Charles to take the lead.

Lap 24. Leclerc stops to switch from Medium to Hard tyres and rejoins fourth.

Lap 27. Verstappen pits so Carlos leads the Grand Prix.

Lap 28. Now Sainz and Perez change tyres. Verstappen leads, followed by Leclerc and Sainz.

Lap 41. There’s contact between Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris. Virtual Safety Car followed by the real Safety Car. None of the top three pit, but Perez does, going from Hard to Medium tyres.

Lap47. The race resumes. Charles tries to pass Verstappen but cannot manage it, even though the pair are incredibly close in terms of pace.

Finish. Charles keeps trying until, with two laps to go, he decides to bring home the 18 points for second place, while Carlos put up a heroic defence to fend off Sergio Perez and his new Medium tyres. Verstappen wins from Charles and Carlos. Scuderia Ferrari and Leclerc keep the lead in their respective championships.