A great Saturday in Miami as Charles and Carlos head the field!

Scuderia Ferrari will start the first Miami Grand Prix with both its F1-75s on the front row. Charles Leclerc took pole position ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz in a session that once again demonstrated how close the battle is at the front of the pack. It also confirmed that the Ferrari package- the team at the track and in Maranello, the drivers and the car- is truly competitive in this early part of the season. It was the Scuderia’s 67th front row lock-out, its 233rd pole. For Charles, it was his twelfth pole position, which sees him equal the number of Ferrari poles secured by Sebastian Vettel, while in the all-time list, he is now equal with Gerhard Berger and David Coulthard. As for Carlos, he showed great strength of character putting Friday’s spin firmly behind him to produce an excellent lap, which included being fastest of all in the first sector.

Q3. The two Ferrari drivers comfortably made it through the first two parts of qualifying, almost among the quickest on their way to Q3. Charles and Carlos were in the best possible shape for the final showdown as they each had two sets of new Soft tyres at their disposal. On his first run, the Monegasque managed a 1’29”055 and his team-mate was a fraction slower in 1’29”071; two excellent laps although at that time, Max Verstappen sat at the top of the time sheet. The Ferrari duo pitted for fresh tyres and set off once again in pursuit of the quickest time. Leclerc produced a brilliant lap, stopping the clocks in 1’28”796 and Sainz was also on great form, delivering an equally impressive 1’28”986 to secure second place.



Programme. Tomorrow’s race looks like being a tricky one in which anything could happen, particularly as air and track temperatures will be very high. However, there can be no better way to start than with both cars on the front row. The lights go out at 15.30 local (21.30 CET).





Charles Leclerc #16

It feels really good to come here and put everything together on such a difficult track. Although I was not very happy with turns 1-2-3, it was a good lap and I’m really glad to have secured pole.

I feel at ease with the car. It feels great to drive and really makes you think of how to extract its full potential.

Tomorrow will be a tight race and it is good to have Carlos by my side. The pace is there for both our cars and hopefully we can keep our positions until the end to bring home a strong result for our team.





Carlos Sainz #55