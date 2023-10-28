Free practice 3: Charles 13th, Carlos 15th

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were 13th and 15th fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

45 laps. Charles and Carlos started off on Soft tyres setting times of 1’19”283 and 1’19”449 respectively. After a few adjustments, Leclerc went back out on the same set of tyres to put in a lap in 1’19”246, while Sainz improved to 1’19”293. In the middle part of the session they both took on more fuel to run in race trim before going back to qualifying simulation on new Softs when the track had improved. They both encountered traffic on their first attempt, but while Charles, who did a total of 22 laps, was able to go again and post a not very meaningful 1’18”970, Carlos (23 laps) spun and flat-spotted his tyres in avoiding Lance Stroll who was on the racing line.