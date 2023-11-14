Time for Formula 1’s longest night in Las Vegas

Frédéric Vasseur - Team Principal

We are delighted that Formula 1 is back in Las Vegas for the first time in over 40 years. Over the past five years, our sport has become increasingly popular in the United States and with three races taking place here this season, it’s clear this is a new golden age for Formula 1 in America. The USA has always been special for Ferrari, we always have a lot of support here and so we have come up with a unique livery for this race.

As far as the racing is concerned, we will be tackling a completely new circuit and we can expect very cold conditions, unlike those at any other round on the calendar. Therefore, the work we have undertaken back at the factory, in meetings and in the simulator, will play a key role in ensuring the drivers and the car can perform at their very best. In fact, simulation is a great help in managing the many unknown factors, which can be a competitive advantage, allowing the drivers to focus on learning the track.

Charles is always very quick on this type of track where you have to run close to the barriers and, in Singapore, Carlos showed he is no less adept in this discipline. We are confident that we can be on the pace and if we give the drivers everything they need, then a good result is within our grasp.

Three questions to...

ERIK VAN DER VEEN, DRIVING SIMULATOR SENIOR ENGINEER

1. What are the characteristics of the Vegas track?

Apart from the uniqueness of the city itself, I consider the layout to be a mixture of tracks like Baku, Miami and Jeddah. There are very long straights which are not always straight and not so many corners, which pushes the car in the direction of minimizing drag and therefore running lower downforce. Therefore, the corners become more difficult which makes it even more important to get the car in the right window in order to get the best launch out of each corner because if you don’t get it right, then you pay the price for much of the rest of the lap. A big unknown is the track surface, not just because it’s a new track but also because it’s a street circuit and we will need to find out how bumpy or flat the surface really is, and how the car and tyres respond to it. Lastly, despite it being a night race with the amount of lighting in the city, I expect it to be easy for the drivers to get distracted too, which will add an extra challenge.



2. How did you prepare for this race especially as it’s a completely new track where it is likely to be very cold at night?

Racing in a place as unique as Las Vegas at night, with winter approaching, will produce conditions we do not usually encounter during the season. The expected temperatures are far below the window in which we usually race which means it is very difficult to know what to expect, even more so because it is a brand new circuit on which we have never raced before. Fortunately, over the past few years there has been a lot of development in the models of both the car and the tyres which give us a better idea of what to expect in these conditions. Nonetheless we have to consider a wider range of conditions than usual to make sure we are as ready as we can be and, more importantly, be ready to react to anything that happens.



3. Tell us about yourself. What path led you to Ferrari and what’s it like working for this team?

My story of getting to Ferrari is perhaps a bit different from that of many of my colleagues. Born in The Netherlands, I moved to England where I finished school and went to the University of Southampton. I then finished my Masters in Astrophysics at the Smithsonian Institution in Boston, USA. After graduating I applied for a position in the Ferrari F1 Strategy group which is where I started my journey at Ferrari. At Ferrari I have been fortunate to have worked in various groups, always having had great support from the team and my colleagues to help with these transitions. I started in the Strategy group firstly as a developer, as well as providing support during race weekends after which I became Strategy Engineer for Kimi (Räikkönen). From there I moved to the Vehicle Dynamics group and eventually ended up at the Driving Simulator which is where I am now. This path has brought me into contact with a wide range of people, who not only are at the top of their respective fields, but at the same time are very open to professional and also social interactions. It is a unique environment and I am lucky to have worked here for 12 years and counting. It is a unique environment, living in Italy is fantastic and I am lucky to have worked here for 12 years and counting.



Las Vegas Grand Prix: facts & figures

9. The best finish for a Ferrari out of the two Formula 1 World Championship Grands Prix held in Las Vegas to date. This not particularly stellar result came courtesy of Didier Pironi at the wheel of a 126 CK. It happened in 1981 in the first race to be held on the track laid out in the car park of Caesars Palace. Ferrari has therefore never scored points in Nevada as they were only handed out to the top six back in the day.



78. The number of circuits that have hosted at least one Formula 1 World Championship Grand Prix. This new Las Vegas circuit will be the 12th to host a race in the United States, a clear record as France comes second on the list with a mere seven venues. The track that has hosted the most is Watkins Glen with 21 Grands Prix held there, one more than Indianapolis and almost double the number run at the Circuit of the Americas (11). American circuits that have made only one fleeting appearance on the Formula 1 calendar are Sebring (1959), also home to the famous endurance races, Riverside (1960) and Dallas (1984).



150. The number of wedding ceremonies that take place every day on average in Las Vegas. The city is famous for its casinos but it’s also the world capital for weddings. According to municipal figures there are over 59 wedding chapels across the metropolitan area, the most famous being the White Wedding Chapel. It has to be said that many of the marriages officialised here do not seem to last long. The most famous wedding venue officiated at the nuptials of the “Princess of Pop” Britney Spears and Jason Alexander, but their union lasted just 55 hours, or less than three days.



288. The number of years it would take someone to spend one night in each of the hotel rooms in Las Vegas, which is visited by around 40 million tourists per year. It is home to the second and third largest hotels in the world, with 7,092 and 6,852 rooms respectively, outdone only by a hotel in Malaysia that boasts 7,351 rooms. Vegas is also home to around 150 casinos, many of them inside hotels.



54000. The area in square metres of the external LED displays that cover the Sphere a new music and entertainment spherical arena, located in Paradise, to the East of the Las Vegas Strip. It has seating for 18,600 people and was created to offer an immersive audio and video experience through a very high 16K resolution wraparound LED screen, speakers with beamforming and wave field synthesis technology and 4D physical effects. The Sphere is 112 metres tall, with a maximum width of 157 metres. It was opened on 29 September with the first of 25 concerts that U2 will perform up until 16 December 2023.