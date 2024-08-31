Qualifying recap: Charles fourth, Carlos fifth

It’s time for qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. At the Monza circuit, air temperature is 33 degrees, the track is at 47.

Q1. Carlos and Charles go out on track on new Soft tyres. The Monegasque posts a time of 1’20”074, while the Spaniard aborts his lap when he ran wide at the second Lesmo. After having his SF-24 checked over he goes out again, as does his team-mate. Sainz’s time a 1’20”149 while Leclerc does not improve, as they move forward to Q2.

Q2. The Ferraris go out with the Softs they used in Q1. Charles posts a 1’20”269, Carlos a 1’20”328. They pit for new tyres. Sainz laps in 1’19”799, with Leclerc stopping the clocks in 1’20”007. They both go through to the final part.

Q3. Both Ferrari drivers have gtwo sets of new Softs available. On his first attempt, Carlos does a 1’19”701 and Charles a 1’19”704. On their second set Leclerc laps in 1’19”461, good enough for fourth, just 25 thousandths behind the second placed driver. Carlos is fifth, just six thousandths behind his team-mate.