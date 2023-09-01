Free practice 1: Carlos second, Charles fourth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and fourth fastest in the first free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix.

50 laps. Both SF-23s ran the whole session on Hard compound tyres. The initial lap times were a 1’22”966 for Charles and a 1’23”218 for Carlos. Sainz pitted and rejoined almost immediately, improving to 1’22”703, just 46 thousandths slower than Max Verstappen. Leclerc took a bit longer before venturing out again, as adjustments were made to his car, but he did not go quicker. Towards the end of the hour, both drivers ran a heavy fuel load to simulate race conditions. Carlos did 28 laps and Charles completed 22.