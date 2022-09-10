Quali recap: Charles on pole in Monza

Clear skies, dry track. Temperature: air 27, track 42

Q1. The Scuderia Ferrari drivers wait a few minutes before going out on track. Charles posts a 1’21”280 and Carlos a 1’21”348. Having got through to the second phase, they stay in the garage.

Q2. Charles and Carlos go out on used Soft tyres. Carlos does a lap in 1’20”878 but Charles makes a mistake and can only manage a 1’21”208. Once again they get through to the final phase.

Q3. Two sets of new tyres each for Charles and Carlos. The Monegasque does a 1’20”770 while the Spaniard slots into his slipstream to do a 1’20”584. Final run: Charles laps in 1’20”161, Carlos posts a 1’20”429. Charles is on pole in the Italian Grand Prix, just as he did in 2019.