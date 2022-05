The Sprint Qualifying starts tomorrow at 16.30 CET and Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will line up for it alongside one another on the fourth row. Both Scuderia Ferrari drivers got through to the final part of qualifying when they set times of 1’20”462 and 1’20”510 respectively. Tomorrow’s 18 lap race will decide the grid for the Italian Grand Prix that starts at 3pm on Sunday.