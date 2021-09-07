A two-race weekend with fans in the stands

Ferrari Stats

GP entered 1021



Seasons in F1 72

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 238 (23.31%)

Pole positions 230 (22.53%)

Fastest laps 254 (24.88%)

Total podiums 776 (25.33%)





Ferrari Stats Italian GP

GP entered 71



Debut 1950 (A. Ascari/D. Serafini 2nd; P. Whitehead 7th; C. Biondetti ret.)

Wins 19 (26.76%)

Pole positions 21 (29.58%)

Fastest laps 19 (26.76%)

Total podiums 69 (32.39%)





Italian Grand Prix: facts & figures

11. The furthest back on the grid from which the Italian Grand Prix has been won. Peter Gethin did it in 1971 in a race that is always remembered for a variety of reasons: the lead changed hands eight times, the others apart from Gethin were Clay Regazzoni in a Ferrari, Ronnie Peterson, Jackie Stewart, Francois Cevert, Mike Hailwood, Jo Siffert and Chris Amon. Gethin, on the BRM, only took the lead with three laps to go but lost it to Peterson on lap 54, before getting by the Swede again to win by one hundredth of a second. Last year, Pierre Gasly won from tenth on the grid. When it comes to the best climb to the podium, that falls to Englishman Ron Flockhart who finished third in 1956 at the wheel of a Connaught, having started way back in 23rd place on the grid behind Stirling Moss and the Ferrari of Juan Manuel Fangio, the Argentinian thus clinching the world title.



24. The number of wins for Italian-licensed constructors at Monza in Formula 1, an average of over one in three. The first Italian company to win was Alfa Romeo in 1950. The following year, Scuderia Ferrari took the first of its 19 wins, while Maserati won in 1953 with Juan Manuel Fangio and in 1956 with Stirling Moss. The other two wins fell to the same team, with a gap of twelve years inbetween. Faenza-based Scuderia Toro Rosso, which rose from the ashes of another Italian marque, Minardi, won in 2008 with a very young Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari-powered STR3 and last year, having undergone a name change to Scuderia AlphaTauri, it won with France’s Pierre Gasly.



69. The number of Formula 1 drivers who have raced in the Italian Grand Prix at the wheel of a Ferrari. Carlos Sainz will therefore become the seventieth. Featured in this select band are 19 Italians, the last of whom was Giancarlo Fisichella who raced a Ferrari at Monza in 2009.



101. The number of Formula 1 world championship races run in Italy, just under 10% of all the races. They took place on four different circuits. Monza has hosted 71 and on Sunday hosts the 102nd Italian race. Imola has been the venue for 28. The other two took place, one in 1957 at the Pescara street circuit and the other in 2020 at Mugello, when the track in Tuscany owned by Ferrari hosted the Toscana-Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix.



1895. The year of the first Italian motor race. At the time of a Bicycle Show, a city committee organised “an experiment in racing self-propelled vehicles” on 18 May. The race went from Turin to Asti and back again, over a distance of 93 kilometres. There were five starters, three of whom finished. The winner was an engineer, Simon Federmann in a four seater Daimler omnibus at an average speed of 15.5 km/h.







This week in our history

7/9. In 1975, Clay Regazzoni won the Italian Grand Prix at the wheel of a 312 T, to record the third victory of his career. Niki Lauda made it to the third step of the podium, which was enough to clinch his first world championship crown. It was the first time the Drivers’ title had come to Maranello, after an eleven year absence dating back to when John Surtees won the championship in Mexico. Scuderia Ferrari also took the Constructors’ title.



8/9. In 2019 at Monza, Charles Leclerc took his second Formula 1 win, just one week on from the first, which came at another legendary track, Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium. The Monegasque took pole in a chaotic qualifying, while on Sunday he had the bit between his teeth from the first to the last lap, fending off the attacks of both Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. He thus became the youngest driver to win two consecutive Formula 1 races.

9/9. In 1979, Scuderia Ferrari arrived in Monza with Jody Scheckter in a position to clinch the title. Two other drivers were still in the running: team-mate Gilles Villeneuve and Ligier’s Jacques Laffite. It went well for Ferrari right from the start and on lap 42 the crowd was on its feet cheering, as Laffite who had been running third, retired. Now there was only Villeneuve between Scheckter and the title and if the Canadian won, the title would still be up for grabs. But Gilles was the perfect team player and rode shotgun as his team-mate and friend headed for the win and the title. It was the Scuderia’s 34th one-two finish and it meant the team had also won the Constructors’ championship. The crowd jumped the fences and charged for the podium for a big Ferrari celebration.



10/9. There were some special spectators at Fiorano as Luca Badoer shook down the Formula 1 cars for the 2008 Italian Grand Prix: there were a dozen or so Jamaican athletes including 100 metre world record holder at the time, Asafa Powell (9.72s) and Melaine Walker who took gold in the 400 metre women’s hurdles (52.62s) at the 2008 Peking Olympics.

11/9. In 2020, the two Ferrari SF1000s and the 18 other cars competing in the world championship, took to the track for the first free practice session for the Toscana-Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix. It was the first world championship race to be held at the Mugello Circuit, owned by the Prancing Horse, located outside Florence. For the Scuderia it was also its 1000th appearance in a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

12/9. In 2010 Fernando Alonso won the Italian Grand Prix ahead of Jenson Button and Ferrari team-mate Felipe Massa in what was almost a perfect weekend as the Spaniard took pole and the win after a brilliant pit stop from the mechanics and an impeccable drive that saw him dispense with Button with less than 20 laps to go. It was the Scuderia’s 213th win.