ICA notified of the decision to withdraw the appeal

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow announces that it has notified the International Court of Appeal of its decision to withdraw the appeal filed with the Case ICA-2020-01-02-03-04.

In recent weeks, the collaboration between FIA, Formula 1 and the teams has produced a series of acts - amendments to the 2021 Technical and Sporting Regulations, approved by the F1 Commission and the FIA World Motor Sport Council, and Technical Directives - which clarify the responsibilities of each Championship participant in the design of the components of a single-seater and implement specific monitoring procedures to ensure that both the letter and the spirit of the Regulations are fully respected.

Scuderia Ferrari expresses its appreciation for the timeliness with which the FIA and Formula 1 have effectively tackled a fundamental aspect of the DNA of this highly competitive sport.