Scuderia Ferrari leaves Budapest disappointed with having been unable to convert Saturday’s performance into success in the race. The F1-75 did not react well to the cooler conditions and lower grip levels which impacted on the drivers’ race pace.



Tyres. After going well in the first part of the race, taking the lead with a wonderful overtake on George Russell at Turn 1 on lap 31, Charles Leclerc suffered on the Hard tyres fitted on lap 40, leaving him unable to fend off attacks from his rivals. He then made a further stop to fit Soft tyres, eventually finishing sixth.



Carlos Sainz drove the first two stints on the Medium tyre, running well and trying to lengthen his second stint. However, in the closing stages, on used Softs, his pace dropped off and he was unable to attack Russell. He also got overtaken by Lewis Hamilton on newer Mediums and had to settle for fourth place.



Break. The team now returns to base for one more week of work prior to the mandatory summer break. The championship resumes with the Belgian Grand Prix on 28 August.

Carlos Sainz #55

Today was a tough day for the whole team. We expected to have a strong pace for the race, but it’s clear that with these lower temperatures and track conditions we were simply not fast enough to fight.

There are some things to look at and learn from today. We will regroup, analyse and come back stronger after the summer break.

Charles Leclerc #16

It’s a shame we didn’t bring home a better result, because the car felt good and we had a strong pace on Medium tyres today. Unfortunately, the Hards just did not work in these conditions.

We now need to see what we could have done better, recharge our batteries over the break and be ready to fight in the second part of the season.

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal & Managing Director

Today’s result is unsatisfactory. In general, we did not perform well, with the car unable to reproduce Friday’s pace and in terms of how we managed the strategy and pit stops. Analysing every aspect of this race is our top priority over the coming days, in order to prepare as well as possible for the remaining Grands Prix.