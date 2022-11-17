HCL Software a new Team Partner for Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the arrival of a new team partner with a multi-year agreement: HCL Software is a leader in software production for businesses.

The multi-national company is based in India and the United States and its logo will feature on the F1-75s driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as from this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit.

Mattia Binotto

Team Principal & Managing Director Scuderia Ferrari

“We are pleased to embark on this partnership with HCL Software, a company with which we share several core values, such as excellence, diligence, innovation and passion. In a world that is becoming ever more digital, in sport as in daily life, it is important to be able to count on a first rate Team Partner such as HCL Software, for whom precision high performance technology is one of its strong points.”