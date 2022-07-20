Racing in a cauldron at Le Castellet

French GP: facts & figures

4. The number of times Michael Schumacher pitted on his way to victory in the 2004 French Grand Prix. In qualifying, the Ferrari driver was beaten to pole position by the Renault of Fernando Alonso. At the start, the Spaniard kept the lead, with Schumacher unable to pass despite having a stronger pace, as the German’s F2004 lost downforce when he closed on Alonso. This was in the days of mid-race refuelling and on the pit wall, the decision was therefore taken to switch to a new strategy, going from three stops to four shorter stops as less fuel would be put in each time. Michael managed to find a clear track ahead of him and, having been told to go flat out all the way, was lapping at an amazing pace, taking the win, which would be a key step on the way to clinching the title less than two months later in Belgium.



12. The number of centilitres in a standard size glass of champagne, the drink that is a symbol of France around the world. Usually, the 75 centilitre bottle is split between six glasses. Legend has it that the sparkling wine’s first appearance in a motor racing scenario was a chance encounter when, at the end of the 1923 French Grand Prix at Tours, Henry Segrave, the thirsty but teetotal winner couldn’t get his hands on anything other than a glass of champagne. Bubbles have been part of Formula 1 tradition since 1950, when Juan Manuel Fangio was presented with a Jeroboam, twice the size of a Magnum, on winning the French Grand Prix. Spraying champagne on the podium was also a happy accident. At the end of the 1966 Le Mans 24 Hours, Jo Siffert was presented with a bottle of champagne that had been left too long in the sun. So as soon as the wire cage was removed, the cork shot out, spraying the drivers and the fans at the podium. At the end of the following year’s endurance classic, Dan Gurney who had clearly taken inspiration from the previous race, deliberately sprayed those with him on the podium. As for Formula 1, Jackie Stewart claims he initiated the champagne spraying ritual in 1967. Since 2021, champagne has been replaced on the Formula 1 podium by the Italian sparking wine Trento Doc.



17. The number of tracks that have hosted the French GP since 1906. The first was held at Le Mans which went on to be the temple of endurance racing, only hosting the Formula 1 World Championship the once, in 1967. The current Paul Ricard venue at Le Castellet will this year host the race for an 18th time, the first dating back to 1971. It thus shares the record for the most races with Magny-Cours which staged the race from 1991 to 2008. In third place on 15 races – 11 of them counting towards the Formula 1 World Championship - is Reims, followed by Montlhery, the country’s first permanent race track, with nine editions.



23. The average number of overtaking moves in the French Grand Prix. Last year’s race can claim the most, with 52 at Le Castellet when Max Verstappen was the winner. The least exciting French race actually took place on one of the greatest days in Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 history, when Michael Schumacher clinched the title in 2002. There were just two passing moves, one from the German champion, who made the most of a mistake from Kimi Räikkönen, who had skidded on oil from Olivier Panis’ Toyota, to take the lead and wrap up the title battle as early as July.



320. The number of bread baguettes eaten every second in France. The country boasts around 35,000 bakeries, which also produce croissants and pain au chocolat, of which 50% of the population consume at least four times a week.

At Ferrari 75 years ago

July is a very busy month for the Scuderia. After winning at Forli, the team is racing again on Sunday 13 July 1947 in the Circuito di Parma. It enters two cars, the 125 S Competizione with mudguards and an electronic system for Tazio Nuvolari and a 125 S for Franco Cortese. Nuvolari is stuck on the start line with an engine problem. The Italian ace doesn’t give up and once the problem is fixed, he sets off in pursuit of the field. He closes lap after lap and eventually wins, with Cortese ensuring a one-two finish, the first in the Scuderia’s history. Nuvolari is exhausted and has to be helped from the car by his mechanics. A week later, the team is back in action at the Cascine circuit in Florence. On Sunday 18 July, a crowd of almost a hundred thousand spectators is packed into the track, located within public gardens. Nuvolari is not there, having yet to recover from his efforts in Parma, so Cortese is entrusted with his car. The 125 S is in the hands of Ferdinando Righetti, who goes on to finish third, while his team-mate has to retire with ignition problems. The race is won by Felice Bonetto in a Delage, from Vincenzo Auricchio in a Stanguellini.