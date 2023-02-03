First fire-up for 2023 car

The sound of Scuderia Ferrari’s 2023 car was heard for the first time this morning in the Vehicle Assembly area. Its power unit, fitted to the car, was fired-up shortly after 11am in the presence Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur and several team members, including Vice President, Piero Ferrari and CEO, Benedetto Vigna.

The initial fire-up is always a very special moment for a Formula 1 team, the first time that the power unit is brought to life when fitted to the chassis after months of work and development from the respective departments. The noise from the V6 hybrid made itself heard for just under two minutes, followed by a round of applause from those present. Then, as silence returned, the team got back to work on the car that will be officially launched on Tuesday 14 February in Maranello at 11.25.

DISCOVER MORE

