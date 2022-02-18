Fans brave thick fog for F1-75 debut

Scuderia Ferrari’s new car took its first steps at around 10.15, once the thick fog had lifted from the course laid out in the grounds of the Fiorano track. Charles Leclerc was the first to get in the car, before handing over to team-mate Carlos Sainz.

To see the F1-75 being driven on a real race track, the world will have to wait until 22 February, when it will run during a filming day for promotional purposes at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. As from the following day, it gets more serious with the first of the two 2022 pre-season test sessions, which ends on 25 February.