Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finished the Toscana-Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix at the Mugello circuit in eighth and tenth places respectively.

Chaotic race. It was a chaotic race, red flagged twice because of crashes which meant there was a total of three starts off the grid. The SF1000s struggled to fight in the pack, even though Charles got a great start and was third for a few laps. Sebastian’s race got difficult right after the start as he was involved in a first lap incident, incurring damage which dropped him to the back of the pack.

Next round. This race rounded off the third triple-header of the season. Next up in a fortnight’s time is the tenth race of the year, the Russian GP at Sochi.