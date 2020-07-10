In the second 90 minutes of free practice, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel continued to evaluate the updates the team has brought for this race. In the afternoon, the two SF1000s completed a total of 75 laps, or more than a race distance.

Times. In the second session, the team continued with the comparison work, while also defining the car set up, while Charles and Sebastian ran mainly on the Medium tyres, only doing one run on new Softs. The Monegasque’s best lap was a 1’04”706 which put him ninth on the list, while Vettel set a similar time, but as he ran wide at the penultimate corner, it was disallowed for exceeding track limits. The German’s best time was therefore the 1’05”613 he did on the Medium tyres and so not representative. The drivers ended the session doing the usual long runs with a full fuel load.



Programme. Tomorrow the weather is due to change radically for the worst, from today’s heat to thunderstorms and far cooler conditions. The third free practice session is scheduled for 12, with grid deciding session starts at 15. The first ever Styrian Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 15.10.