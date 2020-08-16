Not a particularly good day for Scuderia Ferrari in the 50th Spanish Grand Prix, with Sebastian Vettel finishing seventh, having done an excellent job of moving up from eleventh on the grid with a one stop strategy. Unfortunately, Charles Leclerc had to retire, spinning because of an electrical problem, after he rode the kerb at turn 13 on lap 38 and then pitting for good on lap 39.

A weekend off. There is now a one break before the Formula 1 championship is back again, this time with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on 30 August.