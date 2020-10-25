For the third time this season, following Austria and the Tuscan GP at Mugello, Scuderia Ferrari has scored points with both its SF1000s. Charles Leclerc finished the Portuguese Grand Prix in fourth place, the same position in which he started the race, while Sebastian Vettel managed to climb from 15th on the grid to 10th at the chequered flag.

Start. The getaway was chaotic, because when the lights went out at the Autòdromo Internacional do Algarve light rain started to fall. This made life particularly difficult for the drivers who were on Medium tyres. Charles therefore lost four places, slipping back to eighth place, while Sebastian reached the end of the first lap in 16th. As soon as Leclerc managed to get temperature into his tyres he nevertheless started to lap at an excellent pace – allowing him to pass the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo, the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Räikkönen and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. Sebastian similarly made ground, taking himself up to the fringes of the points.

Second part. Both the Scuderia drivers went for the same tactics: just one pit stop, in which they switched from the Medium compound to the Hard. This choice was spot on both for Charles, who was able to manage the gap to his chasers without problems, and for Sebastian, who managed to pass Räikkönen for tenth place near the end before challenging Ricciardo for ninth. Progress, then, for the Scuderia, which will return to the track for the 13th race of the season next Sunday at Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.