Hungarian Grand Prix  Free practice 3: Charles fourth and Sebastian eighth

Budapest 18 luglio 2020

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were fourth and eighth fastest respectively in the final hour of free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The duo completed a total of 37 laps, 19 for the Monegasque, 18 for the German. The weather was overcast at first, before the sun came out, although the forecast is for a 90% chance of rain.

Two runs.  The drivers each did two qualifying simulation runs, using two sets of Soft tyres apiece. On his first run, Charles did a 1’16”849 while Sebastian managed a 1’17”465. On the second set of tyres, they both improved, Leclerc to 1’15”781, fourth fastest, while Vettel stopped the clocks in 1’16”351 to be eighth fastest.

Programme.  Qualifying, for which there’s a good chance of rain, starts at 15 CET, while the Grand Prix starts tomorrow at 15.10.