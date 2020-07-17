The second free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix was significantly affected by rain that fell heavily from 2pm and even led to FIA Formula 3 qualifying being suspended. Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the very wet conditions, while Charles Leclerc was tenth.

Long wait. The cars stayed in the garages for the first part of the session, waiting for conditions to improve. The particularly cool weather was not much help in drying out the track, even when cars began running. The Scuderia Ferrari drivers waited for other cars to go out and clear a bit of water off the racing line and then went out on Wet tyres. Sebastian soon showed he was comfortable and after a few laps, stopped the clocks in 1’40”464. Charles made a couple of driving errors on his way to a 1’43”725.

Intermediates. Towards the end of the session, all the drivers went out on Intermediate tyres as the track dried, but only a few managed to improve their times and no one was able to beat Sebastian’s fastest time.

Programme. The forecast is for a continuation of the changeable weather over the next two days. Final free practice takes place at 12 tomorrow, while the grid deciding session is at 15. The 35th Hungarian Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 15.10