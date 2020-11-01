Charles Leclerc finished fifth in today’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. Sebastian Vettel was twelfth.

Chaotic end. The race was quite straightforward up until, in the closing stages, Max Verstappen went off in the Red Bull, bringing out the Safety Car. Charles was fifth at that point, but even before the restart, he made up a position when Sergio Perez pitted for Soft tyres. Once the race was on again, Charles was caught and passed by Daniil Kvyat, who was also on Soft tyres. However, the Ferrari man managed to hold off Perez to come home fifth.

Seb. Vettel started 14th on the Medium tyre and had a very good first stint, which saw him get as high up the order as fourth, when all those on the Softs had pitted. The German looked on for a points finish, but a slow pit stop lost him several places.