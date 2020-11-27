In the first free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the Scuderia Ferrari drivers did 53 laps, 29 for Charles Leclerc and 24 for Sebastian Vettel.

Conditions. As is usually the case, the first session in Bahrain is not that representative because the track is dirty and the temperatures are higher than those that will be encountered during tomorrow’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. However, given it is November and the race used to be held in March, the sun sets earlier and so the temperature difference will be less.

Busy workload. The first job was doing laps to take various measurements with both SF1000s. After that, both drivers tried the Pirelli 2021 test tyres, which they will also be able to evaluate in the second session. Then the drivers switched their attention to the usual set-up work, while the final 45 minutes were given over to simulation runs in qualifying and race trim. Charles’ and Seb’s best times were very similar, the former stopping the clocks in 1.30”589 and the latter just 39 thousandths slower in 1’30”628.

Programme. The second free practice session starts at 18 local (16 CET,) while the third and final session starts at 14 (12 CET) prior to qualifying at 17 (15 CET.) The 16th Bahrain Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 17.10 (15.10 CET.)