The 2020 Formula 1 season started off with a second and tenth place for Scuderia Ferrari, courtesy of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel respectively. For Charles it was the 11th podium finish of his career. He drove a brilliant race, solid in the first part, followed by lots of action and a policy of maximum attack after each of the three Safety Car phases.

Final laps. Charles was in sixth place for the majority of the race, until he made the best use of the Safety Car restart phases to make his way up the order. After the second restart, he overtook Lando Norris in turn 6-7 and then passed Sergio Perez, to be third past the chequered flag. But because of Hamilton’s penalty, Charles was classified second.

Seb. It was a shame for Sebastian, who collided with Carlos Sainz during the early part of the race. He fought back from last to eventually make it into the points with a tenth place finish.