Charles Leclerc will start from 12th place and Sebastian Vettel from 13th in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which starts tomorrow at 17.10 (14.10 CET) at the Yas Marina circuit.

Q2 and Q3. In his final qualifying session with the Scuderia, Sebastian got no further than Q2, in which he set a time of 1’36”898 on the Medium tyres and then a 1’36”631 on the Softs. Charles got through to the top ten shoot-out with an excellent 1’35”932 on the Medium compound which means he can start the race on that tyre. In the final 12 minutes, all the drivers went out on Softs and Charles was ninth fastest in 1’36”065. However, with the three place grid penalty imposed because of his first lap collision in Sakhir, he will start from 12th on the grid.