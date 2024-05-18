Quali recap: Charles and Carlos fourth and fifth

In Imola it’s time for qualifying for the Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia Romagna, with blue skies and a bit of wind. Air temperature 24°, track 43°.

Q1. Both Ferraris go out on Medium tyres. Charles laps in 1’16”463, Carlos makes a mistake so it’s only a 1’16”975 before getting down to 1’16”097 and 1’16”015. On the same compound Leclerc posts a 1’15”823 as they both make the cut to the next phase.

Q2. Charles and Carlos are out on Softs this time, setting times of 1’15”328 and 1’15”702 respectively. They then go again with a new set of Softs with Sainz getting down to 1’15”512 as they make the cut to the final part.

Q3. Both drivers have two sets of new Soft tyres available. On the first one, Charles laps in 1’15”016 and Carlos does a 1’15”363. They both improve on their second attempt but it’s not enough to secure pole. Leclerc is fourth in 1’14”970, Sainz fifth in 1’15”233.