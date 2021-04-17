Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and seventh fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola.



Medium and Soft. Both Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers began the session on the Medium tyres, then going for a qualifying simulation with the Softs and finally doing a longer run and a series of practice starts. Leclerc set the fifth fastest time in 1’15”738 and Sainz stopped the clocks for seventh place in 1’15”908.



Qualifying. The starting grid places for tomorrow’s race, which gets underway at 15 CET, will be decided in the session that begins at 14 today.