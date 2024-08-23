Free practice 2: Charles ninth, problems for Carlos

Charles Leclerc was ninth quickest in the second free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix, while Carlos Sainz was only 19th, after his session had to end early because of a gearbox problem.

38 laps. Carlos and Charles began on the Medium tyre setting initial times of 1’13”108 and 1’13”124. The Monegasque then got down to 1’12”670, while Sainz experienced a gearbox problem which put an end to his session after seven laps. Leclerc then switched to Softs setting his best time of 1’11”443, after aborting his first run because of traffic. In the second part of the session, Charles went back to the Medium tyres he had used earlier to run in race trim, important given that the forecast is for more rain tomorrow, which would make it impossible to work for Sunday, when clear skies and lower temperatures are expected. Charles did 31 laps, making a team total of 38.