Dutch Grand Prix 2024 by Denny Minonne

Denny Minonne, class of 1989, was born in Livorno. He graduated as an advertising graphic designer and continued his studies in Florence at the International School of Comics. He began his career working with the Cinic Game Team on the game The Wardrobe as a concept artist. Later, he worked as a comic book artist and illustrator for various entities such as Editions Soleil, Disney Publishing, Dark Horse, IDW Comics, and Image Comics. He worked as a Character Designer for Kinsane Entertainment Inc. and Movimenti Production. He is currently working as an illustrator for the "Lorcana" card project being published by Ravensburger and he is creating his own video game studio, First Impact Studio.