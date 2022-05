Charles Leclerc was ninth fastest in the third free practice session, while Carlos Sainz ended up in the barriers at turn 3 in the early part of the session. The crew now faces the huge task of trying to rebuild the Spaniard’s car in time for qualifying which starts at 15.00. Leclerc did a total of 20 laps, running the Medium and Soft compounds, while Sainz managed just five laps, the best of these on the Mediums in 1’11”940.