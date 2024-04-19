Sprint Quali recap: Carlos fifth, Charles seventh after a wet SQ3

Grey skies and windy in Shanghai. Air temperature is 20 degrees, the track is at 28.

SQ1. As per regulation, everyone is on the Medium tyre. On their first run Charles laps in 1’36”886 and Carlos posts a 1’37”805, immediately improving to 1’36”719. Leclerc then puts in another lap in 1’36”537 as they both make the cut.

SQ2. Once again Medium tyres must be used as rain begins to fall on the Shanghai International Circuit. Charles does a 1’35”711, Carlos laps in 1’36”052. The rain intensifies so no one goes faster and both Ferraris are through to SQ3.

SQ3. Everyone is on Intermediate tyres for eight action-packed minutes. The track is very slippery and Charles spins. He manages to get going again and pits to change tyres and his front wing. Carlos stays out on tack and sets the fifth fastest time of 2’00”214, while Leclerc manages to 2’00”566, good enough for seventh.