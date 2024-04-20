Quali recap: Charles sixth, Carlos seventh

Shanghai, 20 April 2024 – Just over three hours on from the Sprint Race the cars are back on track to set the grid for tomorrow’s Grand Prix that starts at 15.00. Air temperature is 22 degrees, the track is at 36.



Q1. Carlos goes out on used Medium tyres but pits immediately for new Softs, while Charles immediately goes for the latter and laps in 1’35”980, then 1’35”733. Sainz is back out and posts a 1’34”970. Leclerc take on another set of Softs to lap in 1’34”797, with both drivers making the cut to the next phase.

Q2. Charles is on the Softs he ran in Q1 and posts a 1’35”131, but Sainz spins at the final corner, hitting the barriers, bringing out the red flag. The Spaniard manages to get going and returns to the pits where the car is repaired so that he can continue. With just under seven minutes remaining, both Ferraris go out on new Soft tyres: Carlos does a 1’34”368, Charles a 1’34”399 and they are both through to Q3.

Q3. Carlos and Charles each now have two sets of new Softs. The Spaniard manages a 1’34”726, the Monegasque a1’34”729. They both improve on their second runs, Leclerc to 1’34”289, Carlos to1’34”297, but the times are so close that they have to settle for sixth and seventh places respectively, meaning they will have to try and fight their way to the front in tomorrow’s race.