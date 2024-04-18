Charles: “Important to find the right feeling immediately”

Charles Leclerc met with journalists in the press conference at the Shanghai International Circuit to which Formula 1 returns after a five year break. “I can’t wait to get out on track here,” he said. “I’ve only raced twice before in Shanghai and I found it a very interesting track, because at several points there are various possible lines to choose from, which means, especially in the race, you have more options for overtaking.”

Sixty key minutes. The Monegasque also remarked that it would be a very busy weekend for the team. “As always when there’s the Sprint, you have to ensure you get the right feeling with the car from the very first laps. We will only have sixty minutes of free practice and the preparation work we did back in the factory is what will make the difference,” he explained. “I believe we can be very competitive here in China, but to do so we must be near the front of the grid.”

Charles said the team had worked on this area as it had been a weak point at the past two races. “We particularly analysed how we carried out the preparation for a single flying lap in qualifying, as both Carlos and I struggled with it and it compromised our lap time. It’s true that I suffered the most with this. We believe we have found solutions to it and I’m keen to be able to check if I’m right and that we are on the right road. If we are, then we can expect to do well this weekend.”



