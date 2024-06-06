Carlos: “We have to continue this positive trend”

Carlos Sainz met the media in the Montreal paddock and stated that he is determined to continue the good moment the team is living through right now. “I think that over the past few Grands Prix we have always executed everything very well on the Sunday, maximising the potential from our package,” said the Spaniard. “We have to continue like this here in Canada where once again we can expect a very close contest.”

Not favourites. Carlos does not believe Ferrari are the favourites this weekend. “From what we have seen so far this season, it’s right to consider Red Bull as favourite, but we must continue working because we have got closer and we can put them under pressure so that they don’t have such a quiet time of it, maybe forcing them into making a few mistakes.”

Exciting track. Like many of his peers, Carlos really likes the Montreal circuit. “It’s an exciting and unusual track,” he said. In 2022, I fought with Max right to the very last corner and it would be nice to give Red Bull and McLaren a run for their money again this weekend.”