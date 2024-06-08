Free practice 3: Charles tenth, Carlos twelfth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were tenth and twelfth fastest respectively come the end of the final free practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix.

61 laps. Everyone, including the two SF-24 drivers rushed out on track immediately to make up for the time lost yesterday because of the bad weather. On Medium tyres, Leclerc and Sainz set times of 1’16”064 and 1’17”193 respectively before the session was red flagged after Guanyu Zhou went off the track. Now on Soft tyres, Charles got down to a 1’13”581 and Carlos posted a 1’14”168, before improving to 1’13”999. They then went on to set their personal best times of 1’13”349 for Leclerc, who completed 28 laps and a 1’13”570 for Sainz who did 33 laps.