Carlos: “I predict a fight decided by thousandths of a second”

Carlos Sainz enjoys a special relationship with Canada. “Montreal is one of my favourite circuits, but it’s not just because of the track, it’s the whole atmosphere of the place which has that special something. As soon as I got here on Tuesday, I went to eat a nice hamburger and then went running at Mont-Royale, the hill overlooking the city, which is a lovely place and perfect for a bit of training.”

Turning point. “Last year’s race here at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit was a turning point in my season, because I finally began to feel at one with the car and things changed,” said Carlos. “I hope it will be the same this weekend. The updates introduced in Spain worked, even if it might not have been that obvious from the outside, as the track did not suit our SF-23 particularly well. We picked up a lot of data in Montmelò and I expect to see that pay off over the coming days on track, as well as back in Maranello in terms of fine tuning and getting the most out of the car. However, it will still be the usual very close fight behind the Red Bulls and it will be important to make the most of every minute on track.”

Pride. Carlos also mentioned Ferrari’s win in the Le Mans 24 Hours. “I followed the race from where I was and it’s a simply amazing result, after so many years away from the top sports car category. I congratulated Antonio Giovinazzi in our hospitality, as he is here as our Reserve Driver and he does so much work on the simulator to help us and I gave him a big hug. A win like this is something that can change your career and it is so richly deserved. I saw the interest that this win generated around the world and for myself and everyone who is part of Ferrari, it was a matter of great pride.”