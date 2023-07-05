Looking for another strong showing

Ferrari Stats

GP contested 1061

Seasons in F1 74

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 242 (22.81%)

Pole positions 243 (22.90%)

Fastest laps 259 (24.41%)

Podiums 800 (25.13%)

Ferrari Stats British GP

GP contested 70

Debut 1951 (J.F. González 1st; L. Villoresi 3rd; A. Ascari rit.; P. Whitehead 9th)

Wins 18 (25.71%)

Pole positions 16 (22.86%)

Fastest laps 21 (30%)

Podiums 59 (28.09%)

Three questions to...

MARCO FROIO, TYRE ENGINEER

1. We’re racing at Silverstone, a very demanding track that presents many challenges for the driver and car. Tyres are also worked very hard here. Can you explain why?

Silverstone is definitely one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar for the tyres. There are two factors in particular that make it so tough: the high average speeds and the fact that there are many high speed corners. The first of these creates high vertical loads which stresses the structural strength of the tyres, while the second leads to extremely high lateral loads, especially on the front left. This leads to high wear and overheating so the tyre ends up working at a far from optimal temperature.

2. As from this race, Pirelli is introducing tyres with a new type of construction. How do these differ from their predecessors?

The reason Pirelli has decided to make a change from the current tyre specification is down to the fact that in the first part of the season, we have seen higher loads than those predicted from the simulations received from the tyre supplier at the end of last year and, because the continuous developments the teams are bringing to the track have led to a significant increase in the amount of aero downforce the cars can generate, downforce which passes through the tyres. Therefore, this has prompted Pirelli to strengthen the construction of the tyres to increase their resistance to stress, without having to resort to a significant increase in the minimum prescribed pressures. And the decision to introduce this construction at Silverstone is precisely because of the stresses this track puts on the tyres.

3. Tell us a bit about yourself, how you came to Ferrari and what it means to be part of the Scuderia in Formula 1?

I got a degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Sapienza University in Rome and, before joining Ferrari about eight years ago, I worked as an aerodynamicist in a wind tunnel. Being part of the Scuderia is a unique opportunity for me, as I have been able to make my passion my work and it allows me to progress alongside some of the best people in the business. It is something to be proud of, but there is also a sense of responsibility to the many fans who support us in all four corners of the world.

Profile

Marco Froio

Italian

Date and place of birth: 19/4/1986, Rome (Italy)

British Grand Prix: facts & figures

17. The number of race tracks in the United Kingdom, four of which, Aintree, Brands Hatch, Donington Park and of course Silverstone have hosted rounds of the Formula 1 World Championship. Ferrari has won at least one race at 13 of these in different classes. Several circuits have fallen out of use, such as the famous Brooklands and, more recently, the multi-layout Rockingham venue.

58. The number of Formula 1 World Championship Grands Prix staged at Silverstone, which makes it the third most used in the series, after Monza, currently on 72 and Monaco (69). In the 2020 season, Silverstone hosted two races. It was during the time of Covid-19 and the Northamptonshire facility was home to the British Grand Prix, followed a week later by the 70th Anniversary GP, named to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Formula 1.

59. The number of seemingly random letters in the name Llanfairpwllgwyngyll- gogerychwyrndrobwlllllandysili ogogogoch , a village in Anglesey, Wales. It is the longest place name in the world, often shortened to Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, Llanfairpwll or Llanfair PG. Officially, it goes by the longer version, which when translated from Welsh to English means “The church of St. Mary of the pool of the white hazels near to the fierce whirlpool and the church of St. Tysilio of the red cave.”.

300. The approximate number of languages including sign language and dialects spoken in the United Kingdom, the most of any country in the world, as a result of its multi-cultural society.

46,800. The number of pubs open in the United Kingdom, or one for every 1,456 inhabitants. A significant number, but still no match for Italy which boasts one bar for every 477 of its citizens.