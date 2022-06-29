Silverstone, British Racing Evergreen

The Formula 1 World Championship returns to Europe after the back-to-back races in Azerbaijan and Canada, to tackle a series of real classic races, starting with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where the Formula 1 World Championship began 72 years ago. The circuit is based on the layout of three runways at what was once a World War II aerodrome and it has staged the British Grand Prix 55 times. Along with the Italian Grand Prix, it is the only event to have always featured on the calendar. In 2020, Silverstone was also one of two circuits to host two races, one of them being the 70th Anniversary GP. Over the years, the track has undergone several modifications, going from a somewhat square shaped layout to one incorporating a variety of different corner types, while always remaining a very fast and tricky track. Copse, originally the first corner after the start and the high speed esses made up of the Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel sequence are still firm favourites with all the drivers. The last radical change to the layout came in 2010 when the section after Abbey corner was changed and the start-finish line was moved to after Club corner.



Abrasive asphalt. Silverstone is traditionally tough on tyres, with a very abrasive asphalt track surface and several high speed corners that subject the tyres to substantial lateral forces. On top of this, the cars are usually run with a high level of aerodynamic downforce to deal with these quick corners and that all adds to the stress on the tyres, with a risk of wear and overheating. The brakes however are only used for 8% of the lap and are therefore not a cause for much concern. In the corners, the lateral acceleration can get up to 5g, which makes itself felt on the driver’s neck.



Programme. The race is run over 52 laps of the 5.891 kilometre-long track, equivalent to 306.198 kilometres. There are two DRS zones, between turns 5 and 6 and after 14, down the Hangar Straight. On Friday, free practice takes place at 13 and 16 local, (14 and 17 CEST), while the third session is the following day at 12 local (13 CEST). Qualifying then follows at 15 (16 CEST), with Sunday’s race getting underway at 15 (16 CEST).

Three questions to...

RAVIN JAIN, RACE STRATEGIST

1. Describe the characteristics of the Silverstone track?

"Silverstone is a very technical and high-speed circuit characterised by quick changes of direction, such as the famous Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel sequence of corners which are some of the fastest on the F1 calendar. This fast-flowing nature with a lack of many slow speed corners means it is one of the least demanding circuits for brakes. However, being located in the middle of the English countryside, the track is quite flat with little elevation change but is very open and exposed so the wind often plays a role in affecting the balance of the cars around the lap. The newly resurfaced tarmac is now 3 years old and is smooth with high grip which means drivers can push their cars to the maximum".



2. From a strategy point of view, with what kind of challenges will the British GP present us?

"Because of its fast flowing nature, Pirelli have brought their hardest tyres to Silverstone with the C1, C2 and C3 compounds. Nonetheless, we expect tyre degradation to play an important role in determining how many stops there will be on Sunday. With a unique pit entry that cuts out the last couple of corners, the time lost for a pitstop is quite short and, coupled with two DRS zones, overtaking is possible so we expect to see some different strategies at play on Sunday. The British summer is also famous for some capricious weather, with it not being uncommon to see rain, sunshine and everything in between during a weekend! Teams and strategists have to be on their toes to react to any type of weather".



3. You're a young British engineer working for an iconic Italian team. What is that like, in general and specifically for this weekend?

“I am proud to work for Scuderia Ferrari, an iconic Italian team, but also a place where many nationalities work together to represent the Cavallino Rampante all over the world. As a young British engineer, coming back to Silverstone is always special as it is the place that I first saw a Formula 1 car in person many years ago. There is a rich history of British people working for Ferrari: in fact, the first British world champion, Mike Hawthorn, won the crown in 1958 driving for the Scuderia, and I am proud to add my name to that long list of drivers and engineers. And suffice to say that I would be very happy to hear the Italian anthem ring out over the podium come Sunday afternoon!”.



Ravin Jain

Born on 6/7/1994

in London (England)



