British Grand Prix 2020 by Fabrizio des Dorides

Fabrizio des Dorides (Rome, 1987) is an Italian comic artist. His career begins in 2012, drawing on John Doe #17, season 04, written by Lorenzo Bartoli and Michele Monteleone. Since then he has worked with Aurea Editoriale (Lanciostory and Skorpio), Villain Comics (Brutti Sporchi e Cattivi), Cosmo Editoriale (Battaglia-La Figlia del Capo, John Hays-Brutti Sporchi e Cattivi), Starcomics (I Maestri dell’Orrore-Dracula), Sergio Bonelli Editore (Dylan Dog; Orfani-Nuovo Mondo; Orfani-Sam). He is a member of Baby Ruth Studio; he lives and works in Frascati, Italy.



