Brazilian Grand Prix 2019 by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Concept

The Prancing Horse arrives in the land of the samba and zips by in the streets of the bustling metropolis of São Paulo. The blast of color on the walls of Batman Alley makes a perfect counterpoint to the sparkling red of the SF90, as it speeds towards the legendary Interlagos track.





Bio

Giuseppe “Cammo” Camuncoli was born in Reggio Emilia – Italy — in 1975. He makes his professional debut in Italy with the self-produced mini-series «Bonerest», later published in the States by Image Comics. After several other Italian productions, he enters the American market on the series «Swamp Thing», written by Brian K. Vaughan. Since then he mainly worked for DC Comics and Marvel Comics on publications such as «Hellblazer», «Batman», «Wolverine & the X-Men», «Amazing Spider-Man» and «Star Wars: Darth Vader». He’s a teacher and artistic director at the International School of Comics in Reggio Emilia.