Bell Helmets becomes a Scuderia Ferrari Technical Partner

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is pleased to announce it has reached a new multi-year agreement with Bell Helmets, a brand of the Racing Force Group which sees it become a Technical Partner of the Maranello team.

As part of this partnership with the world leader in crash helmet production, Scuderia Ferrari will be able to count on Bell Helmets to provide protection for the mechanics involved in its Formula 1 pit stops. The company will also supply helmets to several Ferrari drivers, including those working in the simulator, as well as to many of the Ferrari Driver Academy students.

Mattia Binotto, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal and Managing Director: “We are pleased to have renewed our partnership with Bell Helmets, a company with whom we have many values in common, such as continuous research into improving our product, cutting edge technical development and last but not least, attention to design and comfort. These attributes all play a part in helping our mechanics and drivers to perform at their maximum, while contributing to our constant goal of getting the best possible results.”