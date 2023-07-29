Sprint: Carlos fourth, Charles fifth

Five minutes before the start and a torrential downpour hits the track, so the start is delayed by 30 minutes. Air temperature is 18 degrees, the track at 27.

Start. The race begins with 5 laps behind the Safety Car so all the cars are on full wets. Carlos pits but it’s a slow stop because of pit lane traffic and he rejoins 15th. Charles is second.

Lap 2. Charles pits and he too is slowed by other cars so the two Ferraris are sixth and seventh.

Lap 3. Fernando Alonso goes off at Pouhon: Safety Car.

Lap 5. The race resumes and one lap later both Carlos and Charles pass Sergio Perez, so they are fifth and sixth.

Lap 9. Lewis Hamilton is given a 5 second penalty, which means the Ferrari duo will each gain a position.

Finish. Max Verstappen wins from Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly, Carlos and Charles.