Charles: “All pulling together, here to do our best”

Charles Leclerc was on the panel in today’s FIA Press Conference for the Belgian Grand Prix. “It’s going to be a busy weekend, as always with the Sprint format,” reckoned the Monegasque. “I like to have to deal with this sort of weekend occasionally, as it rewards those who have done their homework and usually, our team is very good at preparing for races. There’s just one free practice session and then it’s straight into qualifying. Finding the right set-up quickly could be the key to this Grand Prix.”

Tricky conditions. The bad weather adds a not insignificant variable to the weekend. “It looks like it will rain at least until Saturday, so the track conditions, especially in terms of visibility will be very unpredictable. That’s why qualifying well will be even more important. Then recently, we have seen that the fight behind the Red Bulls is very close. There are at least ten cars, as now McLaren is in that group too, all fighting for places between third and twelfth,” added Leclerc. “For our part, we have a very clear plan of what is needed and what we have to do over the coming weeks and even in the more longer term. For now, we need to get back to working the way we did in Canada and Austria to maximise our car’s potential and I see a team with everyone pulling together determined to do that.”



