Belgian Grand Prix 2022 by Alberto Dal Lago

Alberto Dal Lago is an Italian illustrator working in the field of Fantasy fiction and gaming (Wizards of The Coast, Paizo Publishing, Privateer Press, Ghostfire Gaming, Nightfall Games) and children’s books (Mondadori, Lisciani Giochi, Arch Stone Books, Edizioni Piemme, Salani e Gainsworth Publishing). He is the official cover artist for the historic series of Game Books Lone Wolf, created by Joe Dever and published in Italy by Raven Distribution / Vincent Books Editore. He collaborated with Ares Giochi on board games for the series Sword & Sorcery, worked on two Lords for the Ring calendars and participated in a celebrative issue of Dampyr published for Sergio Bonelli Editore. He illustrated several cards for the game Fantasy Riders, by Panini Comics España and was the cover artist and illustrator for the series The Necronomicon Gamebook, created by Valentino Sergi. He painted some poster art for Scuderia Ferrari in 2020 and 2021 and designed the logo for the Shape Another Future initiative. Together with TIWI worked on one episode of In Compagnia del Lupo, with Carlo Lucarelli on air on Sky Arte. He teaches Digital Illustration and Concept Art at the International School of Comics in Padua, Italy.