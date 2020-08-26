Belgian Grand Prix 2020 by Federico Carlo Ferniani

Concept

The SF1000's sinuous curves are reflected in the rigorous shapes of the Atomium, a monument to innovation, to experimentation and to always look forward... just like the Prancing Horse.

Bio



Federico Carlo Ferniani, born in 1974 in Empoli, is an Italian illustrator, and comic artist. Starting from 1996, he works as an illustrator for different publishers and museums. His career in comics begins in 2006 on the series “Bravesland”, by Fabrice David and Gregory Lassablière, while at the same time continuing his work as illustrator and designer. He also worked on the series “The way of the sword” and “Promethéè”, by Christophe Bec.