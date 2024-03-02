Race recap. Carlos third, Charles fourth

The 2024 Formula 1 season is underway. It’s early evening in Bahrain, air temperature is 18 degrees, the track is at 24 and due to gradually get cooler.

Start. Charles maintains second place and Carlos is passed by Sergio Perez, finding himself fifth.

Lap 3. George Russell passes Charles for second place.

Lap 7. Sergio Perez passes Charles for third place

Lap 10. Carlos passes Charles for fourth place.

Lap 12. Leclerc pits for new Hards and rejoins in 14th place. Russell also pits as does Perez next time round. Carlos is second, while Charles passes Valtteri Bottas to move up to 13th.

Lap 15. Now Sainz also pits for new Hards. He rejoins seventh behind his team-mate.

Lap 16. Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon pit, so Charles and Carlos move up to fourth and fifth places.

Lap 18. Carlos passes Charles and sets off in pursuit of Russell, passing him on the following lap.

Lap 31. Russell pits for new Hards. Charles is up to fourth.

Lap 35. Charles pits for new Hards and rejoins sixth. Carlos comes in on the next lap and rejoins third.

Lap 37. Charles passes Alonso for fifth place.

Lap 47. Charles passes Russell to take fourth.

Finish. The order remains unchanged, so Carlos gets his season underway with a third place and Charles brings home the points for fourth, after a far from straightforward race.