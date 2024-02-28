Carlos: “The SF-24 is an honest car”

Carlos Sainz arrived in the Bahrain paddock with the look of someone who knows that pre-season testing went well. The Spaniard took part in the first FIA conference of the season where he went into more detail on this topic.

Confident. “We got a good understanding of the SF-24, which seems to be an honest car. Last week, we were able to test everything we planned to do and we feel ready for this first race. That’s a big improvement on where we were at this time last year when we had a lot of doubts and questions which we struggled to answer during all of the first part of the season.”

Goals. Carlos is aiming to do better than last year, even if he was the only driver back then, other than the Red Bull duo, to win a race, the one in Singapore. "Considering we're starting from a more solid base, I think it's logical to believe we can win more than last season. That means more podiums, but hopefully it also means we will be in the running for more wins."